CM fetes RCB team at Vidhana Soudha
News

CM fetes RCB team at Vidhana Soudha

June 5, 2025

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team led by Captain Rajat Patidar, that won the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL)-18 season, was felicitated with Mysore Peta, Memento and Sandalwood garland, at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot took part in the felicitation ceremony, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr.G. Parameshwar, Ministers B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Dr.M.C. Sudhakar and several other dignitaries participated in honouring the cricketers.

Earlier, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar welcomed RCB team on behalf of the Government, on its arrival from Gujarat at HAL Airport.  They were later taken to a hotel in a bus, where they halted for a while.

CM Siddaramaiah felicitating star cricketer Virat Kohli, a squad member of RCB.

The RCB team, along with the champions trophy left to Vidhana Soudha to attend the felicitation ceremony at 4.30 pm. The programme began with the rendition of National Anthem and Nadageethe.

As it began to rain, the RCB team left towards M. Chinnaswamy stadium, in a bus following the conclusion of felicitation event. Following the stampede, the cricketers went around the stadium, marking the conclusion of victory celebration.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching