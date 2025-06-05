CM fetes RCB team at Vidhana Soudha

June 5, 2025

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team led by Captain Rajat Patidar, that won the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL)-18 season, was felicitated with Mysore Peta, Memento and Sandalwood garland, at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot took part in the felicitation ceremony, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr.G. Parameshwar, Ministers B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Dr.M.C. Sudhakar and several other dignitaries participated in honouring the cricketers.

Earlier, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar welcomed RCB team on behalf of the Government, on its arrival from Gujarat at HAL Airport. They were later taken to a hotel in a bus, where they halted for a while.

CM Siddaramaiah felicitating star cricketer Virat Kohli, a squad member of RCB.

The RCB team, along with the champions trophy left to Vidhana Soudha to attend the felicitation ceremony at 4.30 pm. The programme began with the rendition of National Anthem and Nadageethe.

As it began to rain, the RCB team left towards M. Chinnaswamy stadium, in a bus following the conclusion of felicitation event. Following the stampede, the cricketers went around the stadium, marking the conclusion of victory celebration.