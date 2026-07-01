News

State to recruit Engineering graduates for Govt. Schools 

July 1, 2026

To teach Computer Science, AI 

Bengaluru: Good news for Engineering graduates as the State Government is looking for those with Engineering degree to teach Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) subjects at Government Schools. 

The School Education and Literacy Department notified the eligibility criteria for appointment of Computer Science teachers in Government Schools, paving the way for recruitment to the newly created posts for classes 1 to 8. 

According to the Government notification, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Computer Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science. 

The notification also makes Kannada proficiency mandatory. Applicants should have studied Kannada either as first or second language in SSLC and as a language in PU.  

Candidates appointed as Computer Science teachers will be required to obtain BEd degree from an institution recognised by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) within five years of their appointment.  

In addition, they must clear Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within five years of appointment. The move comes as the State Government prepares to introduce Computer Science teaching in Primary Schools, especially in its flagship institutions like Karnataka Public Schools. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching