State to recruit Engineering graduates for Govt. Schools 

July 1, 2026

To teach Computer Science, AI

Bengaluru: Good news for Engineering graduates as the State Government is looking for those with Engineering degree to teach Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) subjects at Government Schools.

The School Education and Literacy Department notified the eligibility criteria for appointment of Computer Science teachers in Government Schools, paving the way for recruitment to the newly created posts for classes 1 to 8.

According to the Government notification, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Computer Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science.

The notification also makes Kannada proficiency mandatory. Applicants should have studied Kannada either as first or second language in SSLC and as a language in PU.

Candidates appointed as Computer Science teachers will be required to obtain BEd degree from an institution recognised by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) within five years of their appointment.

In addition, they must clear Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within five years of appointment. The move comes as the State Government prepares to introduce Computer Science teaching in Primary Schools, especially in its flagship institutions like Karnataka Public Schools.