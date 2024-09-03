State Women’s Commission Chief visits Cheluvamba Hospital

Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, who visited Cheluvamba Hospital in city yesterday, enquired women patients about how the doctors respond and availability of drinking water and toilet facilities at the hospital. As the patients are being inconvenienced due to dust and unhygienic conditions following works taken up near the hospital, Dr. Nagalakshmi instructed the Hospital authorities to take steps to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at the hospital.
Recent Comments