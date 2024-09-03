State-level body-building competition held in city
Sports

State-level body-building competition held in city

September 3, 2024

Mysuru: A State-level Body-building Competition was organised by G.H. Fitness, as a part of National Sports Day celebrations, at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium here on Aug. 30.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who inaugurated the competition, emphasised the need for maintaining both mental and physical health and said that there was a need to encourage body-building as it needed intense excising and dedication.

BJP leader Kaveesh Gowda, who spoke, said that body-building was not an easy task and wished the participating body-builders to win national and international accolades. He also expressed the need to encourage and train rural talents.

Social worker Vidya, Industrialist Vikram, Congress leader Rajeev, Skill trainer Girimanju, Suresh Gold, Somashekar Aradhya, Poornachandra Tejasvi and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching