State-level body-building competition held in city

September 3, 2024

Mysuru: A State-level Body-building Competition was organised by G.H. Fitness, as a part of National Sports Day celebrations, at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium here on Aug. 30.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who inaugurated the competition, emphasised the need for maintaining both mental and physical health and said that there was a need to encourage body-building as it needed intense excising and dedication.

BJP leader Kaveesh Gowda, who spoke, said that body-building was not an easy task and wished the participating body-builders to win national and international accolades. He also expressed the need to encourage and train rural talents.

Social worker Vidya, Industrialist Vikram, Congress leader Rajeev, Skill trainer Girimanju, Suresh Gold, Somashekar Aradhya, Poornachandra Tejasvi and others were present.