Nypunya children take part in adventure activities
Sports

September 3, 2024

Mysuru: To awaken the spirit of adventure sports and imbibe leadership quality in children, Nypunya School of Excellence, Mysuru,  had organised an adventure camp at Revannasiddheshwar Betta in Ramanagar. The students had the opportunity to take part in a variety of activities like kayaking, rafting and zipline cycling.

This was conducted in association with the National Adventure Foundation (NAF) under the leadership of Rukmini Chandran. The entire event was facilitated by Naveen and Somshekhar’s guidance. This activity will be conducted every 3 months to encourage the young minds.

