Paris Paralympics – 2024: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil wins 3rd gold for India
September 3, 2024

Breaks Paralympics javelin record twice in the F64 final; becomes first Indian man to defend title in Paralympics

Paris: Sumit Antil took India’s gold medal tally to three, as he broke the Paralympics javelin record twice in the F64 final at Paralympics 2024 here yesterday with a best throw of 70.59m. With this win, Sumit Antil became the first Indian man and second from the country to defend the title.

Meanwhile, Nithya Sre Sivan won the bronze medal in the SH6 women’s singles badminton event.

Earlier, para badminton star Nitesh Kumar brought home India’s second gold medal, winning the Men’s Singles SL3 para badminton final. He was not the only badminton medalist, as Suhas Yathiraj (SL4) and Thulasimathi Murugesan (SU5) bagged silver, while Manisha Ramadass (SU5) clinched bronze.

Armless archery wonder Sheetal Devi, alongside veteran Rakesh Kumar, brought home bronze in para archery Mixed Team Compound Event.

Yogesh Kathuniya had brought India the first medal of Day 5 in Paris Paralympics, clinching a silver in the Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final.

India now stands at 15th place in the Medals Tally with a total of 15 medals including 3 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.

