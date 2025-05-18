Steep fall in dengue, chikungunya cases

May 18, 2025

Mysuru: Insofar, there has been a sharp decline in the number of dengue and chikungunya cases reported in Mysuru district, the people can heave a sigh of relief.

The Office of District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer, Mysuru district, has released the statistics of the insect borne diseases reported for five years. In the ongoing year, 15 cases of dengue have been reported with zero fatality rate, while 38 of Chikungunya cases have been reported. In 2024, there were 946 dengue cases and one death, 186 Chikungunya cases. In 2023, there were 702 dengue cases, with zero fatality rate and 219 Chikungunya cases. In the year 2022, a total of 789 dengue cases and 103 chikungunya cases were reported, with zero deaths.

In the recently held National Dengue Day celebrations at the city’s Primary Health Centre (PHC), His Highness Maharaja Bodyguard Dispensary (HHMBG), District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr. Suvarna said, one should keep the surroundings clean to lead a healthy life, away from contacting dengue fever.

Calling for the concerted efforts involving the elected representatives, Dr. Suvarna stressed on creating awareness about the virus among the public.

“The larvae survey is conducted on every Friday at all the PHC limits. The instances of catching dengue fever can be prevented by destroying the larve, that contribute to the growth of mosquitoes. If anyone suffers from dengue related symptoms, they should take treatment from a nearby hospital,” said Dr. Suvarna.

Forme Corporators Rajani Annaiah and Chayadevi and entomologist Usha took part in the programme, representing the State-level. From the district level, District RCH Officer Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Puttathayamma, Medical Officer of PHC Dr. Naveen, Health Education Officers Muneendramma and Padmavathi, district-level officers, supervisors, ASHA workers and Primary Health Care Officer (PHCO) took part in the event.

Precautions against Dengue, Chikungunya

Health and Family Welfare Department has taken up several precautions to prevent and control the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya fevers.

1. Door-to-door visits to inspect the water tanks in and outside the premises, to check whether the larvae are found. If yes, the water tank will be emptied, cleaned and kept dry, before reusing the same. Besides, the households will be educated to clean the tank every alternative day. A insecticide named Temephos will be sprayed on the abandoned water containers.

2. Regular survey of Aedes mosquito by undertaking door-to-door visits.

3. On the first and third Friday of every month, the Field Staff Workers shall be deputed to conduct larvae survey and fever study.

4. The volunteers with honorarium, will be involved in the larvae survey and engaged in imparting health awareness measures among the public, at those areas where more number of dengue cases are reported.

5. Free test of blood samples collected from suspected Dengue and Chikungunya patients, at the Central Surveillance Laboratory at the premises of District Hospital in Metagalli.

6. The distribution of pamphlets among the public, along with holding group meetings, interaction and the posters to create awareness, to facilitate publicity in visual media and print media.

7. Encourage to observe every Sunday as Dry Day and hold Information, Education and Communication (IEC) programmes in association with the other departments.

8. At schools, the pictures of larvae will be displayed for the benefit of educating children, along with the preventive steps.

9. The windows of Government hospitals are covered with mosquito screens and the mosquito nets are distributed among in-patients and created awareness about personal safety measures and other matters of importance.

10. The Science teachers are summoned for Dengue and Chikungunya Advocacy Meeting and comprehensive details are provided to create awareness among the children.

11. The City Municipal Council (CMC), Town Panchayat (TP) officials and Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) will be attending Dengue and Chikungunya Advocacy Meeting, to provide comprehensive details to them to take regulatory measures at their level.

12. Every July is observed as Dengue Awareness Month and health awareness is created among the public.

13. TV scrollings produced to provide information on preventive steps and the role of the public in containing the Dengue and Chikungunya viruses.