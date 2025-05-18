ISRO’s PSLV-C61/EOS-09 launch mission fails

May 18, 2025

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this morning launched its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61), but it failed minutes later.

The 101st launch was done with PSLV-C61, carrying an Earth Observation Satellite, named as EOS-09, that was to be put in a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO). However, the EOS-09 mission could not be accomplished. According to the ISRO Chief, the PSLV 4-stage vehicle and performance was normal till the second stage.

“We will come back after analysis,” he said.

The space agency, in a post on X, said, “Today 101st launch was attempted, PSLV-C61 performance was normal till 2nd stage. Due to an observation in the 3rd stage, the mission could not be accomplished.”

The third stage motor started perfectly but during the functioning of the third stage, ISRO saw an observation and the mission could not be accomplished, he added. The third stage is a solid motor system.

“…and the motor pressure–there was a fall in the chamber pressure of the motor case and the mission could not be accomplished. We are studying the entire performance,” ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan added.

Notably, this launch was also aligned with promoting sustainability and carrying out responsible space operations, as the EOS-09 is equipped with deorbiting fuel for safely disposing it off after the mission.

This is the 63rd flight of the PSLV rocket, and the 27th using the PSLV-XL, completing a total 100 launches before May 18. “This mission continues the PSLV’s record of delivering reliable performance across a wide range of payloads and orbits,” read a statement from ISRO.

EOS-09 is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar technology. It can capture high-resolution images of the Earth’s surface under all weather conditions, day or night. This capability enhances India’s surveillance and management systems across multiple sectors.