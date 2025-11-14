Stock trading scam: Software engineer loses Rs. 21 lakh
Stock trading scam: Software engineer loses Rs. 21 lakh

November 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Cybercriminals have duped a 44-year-old software engineer from Hebbal, Mysuru, of Rs. 21 lakh after luring him into a fake online stock trading scheme.

According to the Police, on Sept. 25, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group that frequently shared information on stock market trading. Members of the group posted screenshots showing large profits, enticing him to invest. Soon after, a person identifying himself as Karan Singh, a member of the same WhatsApp group, contacted the engineer directly and promised substantial returns through stock investments. He provided a ‘customer care’ number for assistance.

When the victim called the number, he was instructed to download and install a mobile application sent via a link. Trusting the source, the engineer initially invested Rs. 50,000 and later made further investments in phases — amounting to Rs. 21 lakh — from his wife’s and his brother’s bank accounts.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his profits, he was informed that he had entered an incorrect account number and was asked to deposit an additional Rs. 2 lakh to “correct” it.

Realising he had fallen prey to a scam, the software engineer lodged a complaint at the City Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Police have launched an investigation into the online fraud.

