Stone pillar in front of Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill damaged

Mysore: A stone pillar in the decorated mantap in the garden in front of the Dasoha Bhavan atop Chamundi Hill is broken and this issue was brought to the notice of the officials concerned. Instead of replacing it, it has been patched up, said a resident of the Hill, expressing his anger.

Since the last 15 days, preparations have begun for Ashada Shukravara (Friday) and for this the Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO, Police Commissioner and other officials are regularly visiting the Hill.

However, it is sad that none of their attention is drawn towards this pillar which is broken, he said.

The Ashada Shukravara will begin from next month and lakhs of devotees from other parts of the country will also descend on the Hill.

During this time, if the devotees who are strangers to the place sit in the mantap, imagine their plight. If something untoward happens will the officials concerned be held responsible for this, he asked and added that even if a small incident occurs in the Chamundi Hill it will become national and international news.

Hence, he urged the District Administration to take immediate steps to set right the pillar.

