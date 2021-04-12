Stones pelted at six KSRTC buses in Hunsur, two held
News

Stones pelted at six KSRTC buses in Hunsur, two held

April 12, 2021

Hunsur: The fifth day of the indefinite strike launched by KSRTC staff seeking fulfilment of their various demands, turned violent at Hunsur on Sunday with stones pelt at 6 KSRTC buses, causing minor injuries to a passenger.All the six buses got damaged in the incidents that occurred at different places in Hunsur taluk.

The Police have taken Hunsur Depot mechanics Krishnamurthy and Santosh Bhajantri into custody.

Stones were pelted at two buses near Bannikuppe, a Volvo bus near Kallabetta, two buses near Gavadagere and one bus near Ramenahalli,in Hunsur taluk.

A passenger sustained minor injuries when a bus(KA-09/F 5250) travelling from Mangaluru to Mysuru was pelted with stones near Bannikuppe. At the same time, a bus proceeding  from Hunsur to Mysuru too was pelted with stones. 

Following the incident, Hunsur-Mysuru bus driver Ramappa Kunthur lodged a complaint with Bilikere Police, who after an investigation, arrested Krishnamurthy and Santosh Bhajantri, who are working as Mechanics at Hunsur Depot.

The other buses that suffered damages in the stone pelting incidents are: K.R. Nagar to Mysuru, K.R. Nagar to Hunsur, Periyapatna to Mysuru and Mangaluru to Mysuru (Volvo).

Reacting to the stone pelting incidents, Hunsur Depot Manager Vipin Krishna said that some striking KSRTC staff are returning to work in a trickle since the past couple   of days. 

But some other staff, believing that they have been sacked from the job, resorted to pelting of stones at buses ferrying passengers, he said and added that, fortunately, barring a lone passenger who sustained minor injuries, none of the other passengers were hurt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching