1,000 oxygenated beds readied to meet exigency

April 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 positive cases and death rate seeing an increasing trend in the second wave, the Mysuru District Administration has reserved beds at District Hospital, Metagalli, that was earlier a designated COVID Hospital and at JSS Hospital. While many of the beds are normal ones, provision has been made to reserve a portion of oxygenated beds for emergency use.

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Academic Bhavan Building on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road has been reconverted as COVID Care Centre. This building had been under the control of District Administration ever since there was an outbreak of the contagion.

Those patients who have shown the mild signs of recovery at the District Hospital are being shifted to KSOU Bhavan for additional care. Of the 250 beds at District Hospital, 133 beds and 13 ventilators inside ICUs have been occupied by patients.

Along with the existing arrangements, 200 beds at K.R. Hospital with oxygen facilities, 200 at Stone Building of K.R. Hospital and 100 oxygenated beds have been readied at Trauma Care Centre. At the Trauma Care Centre, 50 beds that have ventilators are available. In all, over 1,000 oxygenated beds are available with the District Administration to meet emergencies and all Taluk Hospitals have been given four ventilators.