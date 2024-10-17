‘Stop construction of apartment building around Chamundi Hill area’

October 17, 2024

BJP OBC Morcha State President R. Raghu Kautilya seeks action against officials involved in granting NOC for the construction of apartment building

Urges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate measure to protect heritage sites in city

Mysuru: A day after former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa accused private institutions of encroaching upon the lands at the foot of Chamundi Hill, BJP OBC Morcha State President R. Raghu Kautilya has demanded the State Government to stop the construction of an apartment building on Maharana Prathap Singh Road, also at the foot of Chamundi Hill, citing violation of heritage norms.

Addressing the media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, here this morning, Raghu Kautilya, said, while the area surrounding the Chamundi Hill had been declared as heritage zone and the area around it as buffer zone, a few officials seem to have colluded with the builder to issue ‘No Objection Certificate’ to facilitate the construction works.

CM failed in his duty

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had previously represented the Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, has not contributed for the development of heritage sites in the city. At least now, he should initiate measures to safeguard the greenery of Chamundi Hill and surrounding areas,” said Raghu, who also demanded the State Government to file criminal cases against officials of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority for allegedly granting the NOC.

DC must intervene

The apartment building in question is close to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club and is expected to be of eight floors. The very construction can be dangerous as it may prompt others to follow suit, threatening the stability of the hill. The Deputy Commissioner must intervene and stop the construction activities to prevent Mysuru from facing a Wayanad-like situation (which recently witnessed landslides claiming several lives and destroyed properties in Kerala), said Raghu.

He also exhorted the authorities to stop the ongoing construction works by University of Mysore (UoM) near the welcome arch of Chamundi Hill.

Not against farm houses

“We are not against construction of farm houses by the land owners. But, construction of apartments and huge buildings at the foot of the hill which requires land excavation is what we are against. We are also demanding the authorities to declare the 3-km area surrounding the hill as No Construction Zone’ and the entire hill area as a reserve forest to protect the sanctity of Chamundi Hill,” he added.

Stating that many of the heritage structures including the Mysore Palace were being neglected without adequate maintenance, Raghu added that the heritage buildings maintained by the State Government and Mysore Royal Family need immediate attention.

He also said that acres of land at the foot of Chamundi Hill was encroached by land mafia to develop layouts and construct the buildings.

Appeal for support

He appealed to the members of various organisations and leaders, irrespective of their political affiliations, to join hands to safeguard the Chamundi Hill, along with other heritage structures in the city.

Raghu said, he would also move Court against the State Government for failing protect the Chamundi Hill.

‘Shift Mysuru Zoo’

Reacting to 50- metre area surrounding Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake being declared as Silent Zone by the Police Commissioner, Raghu Kautilya said it would be better to shift the Zoo to the outskirts to protect the animals from pollution.

“Currently, with the increase in vehicle density around the Zoo, the animals are suffering from the effects of both sound and air pollution which goes against the Wildlife Protection Act. With the Zoo housing some of the exotic bird and animal species, it would be better to move the Zoo to city outskirts,” he said.

BJP Minority Morcha State President Dr. Anil Thomas and BJP City General Secretary Cable Mahesh were present.