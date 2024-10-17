‘More resignations to come’

October 17, 2024

Mysuru: In response to the resignation of MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has filed a complaint against the Chief Minister to the Governor and moved the High Court over alleged irregularities, asserted that more resignations are imminent, including that of Siddaramaiah.

Krishna hailed Marigowda’s resignation as a ‘victory for justice,’ stating that his resignation signifies moral accountability in light of misconduct and wrongdoing, a standard that should apply to others as well.

“Marigowda’s resignation is an admission of guilt, and it is imperative that other political leaders, including Siddaramaiah, follow suit. They are bound to resign in the near future,” Krishna declared.

He also said that Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa would likely be forced to resign. Mahadevappa is accused of facilitating a site allotment for his nephew, Naveen Bose, through a settlement deed, and Krishna insists he must also be held accountable.

Furthermore, Krishna challenged Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana, who has lodged a Lokayukta complaint against him, to present evidence supporting his allegations.

“Lakshmana’s claims are unfounded. If he has proof, let him produce it. I will not bow to his threats,” Krishna asserted.

JD(S) post on ‘X’ after MUDA Chairman quits

I’m not at fault; I didn’t use a whitener to correct documents, I’m not corrupt. It’s not me… it’s not me… Site Siddappa claims he had nothing to do with those sites — so why has MUDA-Mari suddenly decided to resign?

Did you ask for the resignation, or did Marigowda resign voluntarily? Nation Wants To Know!! ED is tightening its grip…Result 1: 14 sites returned to MUDA! Result 2: MUDA chairman resigns!! Result 3: More heads will roll!