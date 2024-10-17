Congress demands arrest of activist Snehamayi Krishna
October 17, 2024

Mysuru: Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has urged Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh to arrest activist Snehamayi Krishna, citing his frequent interference in the MUDA scam investigation.

During a meeting at the Lokayukta office yesterday, Lakshmana requested that the SP file a Police complaint against Krishna and seek a Court intervention.

Lakshmana accused the BJP and JD(S) of covertly supporting Krishna, alleging that he has been inserting fraudulent documents into MUDA files with the tacit approval of MUDA officials.

“Krishna has been fabricating fake documents with counterfeit seals for the Lokayukta almost daily. He has approximately 40 FIRs registered against him in Mysuru city and district, most concerning land deals, blackmail and threats to life. Given these circumstances, he must be taken into custody until the investigation concludes to ensure a free and fair probe into the alternative sites scam,” Lakshmana stated.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar was also present during the meeting.

