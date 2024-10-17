MLA appeals CM to take back all illegally allotted MUDA sites

October 17, 2024

T.S. Srivatsa seeks suspension of former Commissioners of MUDA Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar

Mysuru: Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to revoke all illegally allotted sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the controversial 50:50 scheme.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Srivatsa called for the cancellation of all alternative sites allotted between 2020 and 2024, during the tenure of former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar, and demanded their suspension for gross misconduct.

Srivatsa emphasised that these sites should be flagged as “controversial” in Sub-Registrar and EC records, ensuring that no development, sale or loans occur on these properties. He pointed to four specific cases, including the allocation of 55,261 sq. ft. to Abdul Wahid on Feb. 28, 2023, 81,670 sq. ft. to M. Shanthamma on Oct. 7, 2023, 36,753 sq. ft. to A. Papanna on June 12, 2024, and 98,206 sq. ft. to Nagaraju on June 15, 2024. Srivatsa urged the Govt. to act swiftly and implement the technical committee report to prevent further misuse.