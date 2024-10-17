MUDA Board to be dissolved on Oct. 25 Cabinet meeting

October 17, 2024

Mysuru: A Cabinet meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to determine the future of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) following the resignation of Chairman K. Marigowda.

Marigowda officially submitted his resignation to Urban Development Secretary Deepa Cholan at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Sources have indicated to Star of Mysore that following the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, preparations are underway at Vidhana Soudha to dissolve the MUDA Board and appoint an Administrative Officer to oversee the affairs of the public body.

The Cabinet is expected to formally accept Marigowda’s resignation during its meeting on Oct. 25. Only the Cabinet has the authority to dissolve the MUDA Board, which comprises elected representatives and officials.

Once the Board is dissolved, the powers will shift to the Administrative Officer. According to the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act of 1987, in the absence of a nominated Chairman for MUDA, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner — currently G. Lakshmikanth Reddy — will assume the role of Administrative Officer.

However, it remains unclear whether the State Government will appoint the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner as the Administrative Officer as per the Act or designate another IAS officer to address the issues plaguing MUDA.