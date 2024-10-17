Warning…: “We will expose politicians if targeted in MUDA scam”

October 17, 2024

Former MUDA Commissioners threaten politicians!

Mysuru: The ongoing land allotment scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has placed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a tight spot, particularly as it unravelled in his home district. This controversy resulted in the resignation of MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda yesterday.

No action against former Commissioners

Despite creating a situation that has cornered the Chief Minister and tarnished the State’s reputation at the national level, no action has been taken yet against former MUDA Commissioners G.T. Dinesh Kumar and Dr. D.B. Natesh, even amid the uproar.

Confidential sources within Vidhana Soudha revealed to Star of Mysore that action against the two KAS officers was imminent as soon as the scam broke out. However, sensing the impending consequences, Dinesh Kumar and Natesh staged a dharna in front of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh two months ago.

During their protest, the duo alleged that leaders from all political parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S) — are complicit in land grabbing through MUDA, with some amassing multiple sites under their names and those of their relatives.

They issued a stark warning, threatening to expose politicians involved if any action were taken against them. Sources indicated that they have already prepared a detailed dossier on the politicians’ land dealings. If they face repercussions, they claim they would have no choice but to present this evidence to the appropriate authorities and take drastic measures including self-harm, according to sources.

Assurance of non-action

Sources reveal that in response to the protest in front of his house, a rattled Urban Development Minister took the protesting officers to meet CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha.

During this meeting, both officers were assured that no action would be taken against them. They informed the CM that the sites in question were granted under political pressure from all parties, asse rting that they were merely following orders.

Following the CM’s assurance of protection, former MUDA Commissioners Dinesh Kumar and Dr. Natesh ended their protest. This development sheds light on why no political party is actively demanding a thorough clean-up of MUDA; instead, they appear to be engaged in mere mudslinging and political theatrics, sources pointed out.

Despite being at the centre of this multi-crore scam, both Natesh and Dinesh Kumar have not been assigned new postings but continue to receive government perks and facilities.

Only brief suspension

Though Dinesh Kumar was suspended for a brief period, on Sept. 12, Advocate-General Shashikiran Shetty informed the High Court that the Government had revoked the suspension of Dinesh Kumar.

The withdrawal of Dinesh Kumar’s suspension surfaced during a hearing concerning a petition filed by CM Siddaramaiah, challenging the Governor’s sanction to prosecute him in the MUDA scam.

This raises serious questions about accountability within the system. Confident in their immunity from repercussions, these officials continue to evade punishment, sources emphasize, underscoring the deep-seated issues of corruption and lack of overseeing in the administration.