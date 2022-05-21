MUDA takes possession of 4 CA sites, 2 parks in Sathagalli

May 21, 2022

Mysuru: The officials of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) yesterday took possession of four Civic Amenities (CA) sites and two parks at Sathagalli Layout in city and have installed a board claiming that the above properties belong to MUDA.

Vidyashankar House Building Co-operative Society after taking approval from MUDA has formed a residential layout in 52.37 acre land coming under survey numbers 72/1, 72/2, 73/1 and 73/2 in Sathagalli village.

After forming the layout, the Society handed over six CA sites and four parks to MUDA on Mar. 20, 2003. As a few land owners had approached the Court, two CA sites and two parks had not been distributed and developed.

As there was no stay order from the Court for the remaining CA sites and parks, the MUDA took possession of four CA sites and two parks in a total area of six acre, according to MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in a press release.