MUDA takes possession of 4 CA sites, 2 parks in Sathagalli
News

MUDA takes possession of 4 CA sites, 2 parks in Sathagalli

May 21, 2022

Mysuru: The officials of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) yesterday took possession of four Civic Amenities (CA) sites and two parks at Sathagalli Layout in city and have installed a board claiming that the above properties belong to MUDA.

Vidyashankar House Building Co-operative Society after taking approval from MUDA has formed a residential layout in 52.37 acre land coming under survey numbers 72/1, 72/2, 73/1 and 73/2 in Sathagalli village.

After forming the layout, the Society handed over six CA sites and four parks to MUDA on Mar. 20, 2003. As a few land owners had approached the Court, two CA sites and two parks had not been distributed and developed.

As there was no stay order from the Court for the remaining CA sites and parks, the MUDA took possession of four CA sites and two parks in a total area of six acre, according to MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching