PM’s visit to Mysuru: MLC wants CM to hold high-level meeting

May 21, 2022

Mysuru; With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit city for taking part in the International Yoga Day event at Mysuru to be held on June 21, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to hold a meeting in Mysuru to draw plans for Mysuru’s development, to be presented to the Prime Minister for his consideration.

Speaking to presspersons in Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road here this morning, Vishwanath said that Mysuru has a long and rich history, heritage and tradition, which should be appropriately apprised to Modi during his visit. Maintaining that the CM and authorities must make best use of the PM’s visit to Mysuru, by submitting plans on the State’s requirements and what needs to be done in this regard, with special focus on Mysuru, Vishwanath said that the CM along with his Cabinet colleagues and the Chief Secretary should hold a full-fledged preparatory meeting in Mysuru ahead of Modi’s visit for charting out a list of the State’s demands.

Expressing disappointment over the city’s waste disposal management, the MLC said that the authorities should ensure that the city remains clean during the PM’s visit in keeping with ‘Cleanest City’ tag, which Mysuru had earned twice in the past nationally.

Referring to change of school curriculum, Vishwanath asserted that he was strongly opposed to any ‘saffronisation’ plans of the Government. Noting that a country would become culturally bankrupt if the education and cultural system of that country is destroyed, Vishwanath cautioned the Government against giving scope to such things which harm the educational and cultural fabric of the country.

Observing that the content of school text books should be within the framework of national curriculum, Vishwanath maintained that the DSERT and the NERT should be consulted while making any changes in academic text books. Questioning the credentials of Text book Revision Committee President Rohit Chakrateertha, Vishwanath wanted to know his background and his contributions to academics. Strongly condemning the moves to delete chapters on Narayana Guru, Bhagat Singh and such other great personalities, the MLC alleged that Rohit is an RSS activist, who is working towards taking forward the Organisation’s propaganda.

Referring to incessant rainfall in places such as Mysuru, Bengaluru and several other districts of the State which has caused havoc, the MLC observed that all these are happening due to climate change, triggered by human destruction of environment, ecology and nature. Wanting the Government to take genuine environmentalists and nature activists into confidence before drawing any action plans, he expressed concerns that while drought prone areas are receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days, there is a growing threat that Malnad regions may receive a shortfall of rains during Monsoon.

Speaking on Greater Mysuru concept, Vishwanath said that encroachment of all Rajakaluves and water bodies such as lakes and ponds, must be first cleared. Advocating the need for developing Mysuru city as per the vision of the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas, he attributed the inundation of residential areas, to encroachment of water bodies and lands for formation of illegal layouts. He wanted the Government to ensure that all Rajakaluves, canals and other linkages that facilitate water flow during heavy rains are well conserved and maintained.

Leaders Revanna and Beerendra were present.