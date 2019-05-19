Hundreds take part in rehearsal for International Yoga Day

Mysuru: Ahead of next month’sDay of Yoga, hundreds of yoga enthusiasts from across the city took part in the rehearsal organised under the aegis of Mysuru Yoga Federation at three different venues in city this morning.

This is the second of the series of rehearsals planned by the Mysuru Yoga Federation, which is aiming at entering the Guinness Book of Records on the International Day of Yoga (Yoga Day) on June 21, by breaking Baba Ramdev’s world record for the highest number of participants at a single venue.

After the first rehearsal on last Sunday which was held at one venue, the second rehearsal was simultaneously held at Sougandhika Park in Kuvempunagar; Pushkarini School ground in Vijayanagar and at the ground close to Chowdeshwari Temple in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

At all the venues, protocol was followed and accordingly, yoga exercises, Yogasanas, Pranayama, Dhyana, Sankalpa and Shanti Mantra were performed in the 45 minutes duration from 6.30 to 7.15 am. At Sougandhika Park, the rehearsal was led by Nagabushan of SPYSS, Srihari of GSS and Ranganath. Sashikumar of Baba Ramdev Patanjali Yoga Shikshana led at Pushkarani School ground and B.P. Murthy and Ganesh Kumar of Mysuru Yoga Okkoota at the ground near Chowdeshwari temple.