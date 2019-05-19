CM targets ‘biased’ media; says netas lampooned for TRP ratings

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy released two books brought out by Rupa Publications and written by Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar — ‘Samudaya Nayakaru’(Mysuru-Chamarajanagara Jilla Rajakiya Hitihasa Bhaga-2) and ‘Samajamukhi Srisamanya Vyakthi Chitragalu’ at a function held at Kalamandira in city this morning.

The programme was organised jointly by District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Rupa Publications. Having pledged not to speak to the media a month ago, Kumaraswamy continued is attack on the media, especially the electronic media.

Kumaraswamy maintained that the media was unnecessarily targeting politicians only to increase their TRP ratings.

Expressing disappointment over the electronic media lampooning politicians under various sartorial heads, the CM questioned the media on who gave them the freedom to carryout baseless stories on politics and politicians.

Claiming that he was specifically targetted by the media ever since he took over as the CM, the CM reiterated that the media must stop broadcasting news as per their whims and fancies.

Speaking on the occasion, State Janata Dal (Secular) President and MLA H.Vishwanath lauded writer Amshi Prasannakumar for sketching the contributions of local community leaders for their empowerment and political representation of their communities in undivided Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts.

He also remembered the contributions of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and Nayaka community leader and former Hunsur and H.D.Kote MLA late Chikkamadu to get Scheduled Tribe status for his community people in Karnataka.

He also praised the writers for highlighting the role and achievements of local leaders like former Chief Ministers D. Devaraja Urs and Siddharamaiah, former ministers V. Sreenivasa Prasad, N.Rachaiah, B.Rachaiah, Nazeersaab, Nagarathnamma, late H.S. Mahadevprasad, M.S.Rajshekharamurthy, M.S. Gurupadaswamy, S.M.Siddhaiah, Yeshodhara Dasappa, Srikantadatta Narisimharaja Wadiyar and other elected representatives of their region for growth of Karnataka.

He also wanted journalists to throw light upon the problems and mirror the evils of the society, but also expose the murky dealings of journalist fraternity as some of them are involved in various scandals and crime in recent days.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, State Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Backward Classes Minister C. Puttaranagashetty, MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Tanveer Sait, Harshavardhan, Anil Chikkamadu, Ashwinkumar,MLCs R.Dharmasena and K.T. Srikantegowda, columnist Gubbigudu Ramesh and others were present.