Actor Shivarajkumar inaugurates Jayciana-2022

May 21, 2022

Mysuru: ‘Hattrick Hero’ Dr. Shivarajkumar inaugurated the three-day Jayciana-2022, the annual cultural fest of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, at the College premises yesterday evening.

The colourful and delightful event with the most enthusiastic crowd going crazy to the actors dance moves to the song Tuvvi Tuvvi Tuvvi from his movie Anand. The students were excited to the dynamic, energetic and entrancing performance of the actor.

Shivarajkumar dancing to the song ‘Tuvvi Tuvvi Tuvvi’ on the occasion.

Speaking before the inauguration, Shivarajkumar expressed his happiness for being a part of the event. “It reminds me of my college days. These kinds of colourful events with various other programmes adds to student enthusiasm.” Stating that he has been visiting Mysuru often for the past six months, Shivarajkumar said that he agreed to attend the event as he visits Mysuru more often and disclosed that he will be acting in a movie named ‘Ghost.’ Later in the evening, music composer and director Arjun Janya and troupe presented a musical concert and entertained the crowd.

Today at 6 pm, there will be an interaction with actor-director Rishab Shetty and team which will be followed by music concert by Bollywood singer, actor and composer Arjun Kanungo.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, Producer Sandesh, Corporator Sathvik, JSS STU Principal Prof. S.B. Kivade and others were present.