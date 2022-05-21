Know more about endangered Mahseer at RMNH

May 21, 2022

Mysuru: As part of International Museum Day — 2022, 27th Foundation Day of Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Mysuru and International Day for Biological Diversity — 2022, a ‘Nature’s Gallery’ and an expo titled ‘On Mahseer Trail’ were inaugurated at RMNH auditorium in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

Mysuru Division Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya and Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director and CF Dr. Ramesh Kumar, along with the students inaugurated the expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Malathi Priya, said that the exhibition is a good study centre for students to know about Humpback Mahseer fish. “They have organised a temporary exhibition for 6 months. I suggest RMNH to take up projects involving Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and organise similar exhibitions about them in future. We will give all needed support in this connection,” she added.

Mahseer fish (for representation).

New Gallery “Natures Network”- The new gallery is the continuation of RMNH gallery on ‘Life through the ages,’ where we break off with the evolution of man into modern human being. Nature’s Network gallery takes from that end through the tribal people who actually forms that intermediary stage and thereafter into the inter-relationships between man and environment and the intricacies of the ecosystem.

The gallery was ready for inauguration years back, but due to COVID pandemic, the facility could not be opened to the public.

On the Mahseer Trail – The temporary exhibition is a collaborative venture with a research NGO — Wildlife Association of South India (WASI), Bengaluru. WASI has been engaged in the service of conservation from 1972. WASI is a registered society dedicated to research and action and has been in the forefront of conserving the Mahseer as an apex species in the Cauvery River.

Their research had extended into some of the collections of Mahseer relics kept in RMNH, Mysuru. The bilateral interactions became the backbone in the development of the current exhibition. It will disseminate the gathered knowledge on the keystone species and also of the research. This exhibition will sensitise the public to its conservation and thereby result in the protection of the rich ecosystems along the revered river, Cauvery.

: The skull of a large Mahseer fish displayed at RMNH.

It is also believed that this rare fish specie which was in good numbers earlier, is on the verge of extinction now.

The exhibition also displays the skull of a large Mahseer fish which is stated to about 150-year-old, which was reportedly found in Shivanasamudra.

In addition, 107 teeth of this fish specie is also displayed. The Humpback Mahseer weighs about 54 kgs.

RMNH, is an organisation which comes under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. It is assigned the job of showcasing the rich bio-diversity of the county and impart non-formal environmental education. RMNH was set up at Mysuru in 1995.

Director of Delhi RMNH Naaz Rizwi, WASI President G. Susheel, Scientist C & H.O Dr. Arjun Prasad Tiwari and others were present.

The expo is open to public from 10 am to 6 pm on all days except on Mondays and Government holidays. Entry is free.