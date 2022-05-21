Protests in district demanding increase in reservations for SC, ST communities
News

Protests in district demanding increase in reservations for SC, ST communities

May 21, 2022

Mysuru: The activists of Karnataka Rajya Nayakara Hitarakshana Vedike yesteday staged a protest in front of the Taluk Office in city, demanding increase in reservations of 17% to Scheduled Castes and 7.5% to Scheduled Tribes as per the recommendations of Justice Nagamohandas Report.

Pointing out that the Dalits and Pro-Dalit organisations are holding protests continuously for the last 100 days under the leadership of Sri Prasaannanda Swamiji and other Seers of the Dalit Community at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, the protestors alleged that the Government has not done anything in this regard though an assurance was given by representatives of the Government on the 60th day that the demands will be favourably considered.

Protests in district
Picture shows protestors submitting a memorandum to the Tahsildar at Nanjangud.

Accusing the Government of depriving them of their rights, they protestors said they are not begging for reservations but demanding it as it their right. “The Government is neglecting our communities and we will continue to fight till we get justice. At present we are protesting in urban areas and if the Government fail to meet our demands, we will stage protest in every village,” they warned. Vedike State President Dyavappa Nayaka, ex-mayor B.Puroshottam and others participated in the protest.

Similar protests were also held at Nanjangud, Yelandur and Gundlupet.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching