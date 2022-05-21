Food delivery boy killed in Madikeri accident
News

May 21, 2022

A resident of Mysuru, he was working in Madikeri

Madikeri; A food delivery boy was killed, when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Chain Gate in the town yesterday.

The deceased is A.C. Thimmaiah Tejas, a resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru, who was staying in Kushalnagar and working as a food delivery boy in Madikeri.

Yesterday at about 3.30 pm, Tejas was on his way to deliver food to a customer at Chetalli, when an unidentified vehicle hit the bike Tejas was riding and sped away.

Tejas, who had sustained serious injuries, was lying on the roadside with severe bleeding, which was noticed by Social Worker Minhaj Pravin, who rushed to the aid of Tejas and shifted him to Madikeri General Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Madikeri Town Traffic Police, who have registered a case, are collecting CCTV footages from the cameras installed on the roads leading to the accident spot to establish the identity of the killer unidentified vehicle.

