Stray dogs attack leaves five children seriously injured at Nanjangud

February 12, 2020

Nanjangud: A pack of 10 stray dogs have attacked a group of children who were playing outside their house leaving five children seriously injured at Vidyanagar Layout in Devirammanahalli Gram Panchayat limits in Nanjangud on Sunday.

The injured children are six-year-old Vidhisha, daughter of Pradeep, eight-year-old Niveditha, daughter of Mahadeva Nayak, five-year-old Shravani, daughter of Yogesh, five-year-old Arohi, daughter of Ashok Kumar and seven-year-old Yogitha, daughter of Chandan Kumar, all residents of Vidyanagar Layout.

All the injured children were provided treatment and are said to be out of danger.

On Sunday evening, when these children were playing outside, a pack of 10 stray dogs suddenly pounced on the children biting and injuring them on face, cheeks, hands, legs and other parts of the body.

On hearing the screams of the children, neighbours came out of their houses, chased the dogs away and rescued the kids.

The timely action by neighbours saved the kids from being attacked and injured further.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that the menace of stray dogs has increased in the area and despite lodging complaints to the Gram Panchayat, their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

The residents said that the menace of stray dogs was more even at Ramaswamy Layout and V.A. Layout, which comes under the Gram Panchayat limits and demanded that the menace be brought under control.

Vidhisha needs Rs. 2 lakh for surgery

Vidhisha, who has been severely injured on her mouth and cheek, is left with a torn cheek and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru. She has to undergo a surgery that would cost Rs.2 lakh, a doctor has informed the family members, which has left them devastated.

