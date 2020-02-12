Lok Sabha approves inclusion of Parivara and Talawara into ST list

February 12, 2020

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha yesterday approved the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, granting Scheduled Tribes tag for Parivara and Talawara communities, and Siddis living in Belagavi and Dharwad districts.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 2018 approved the inclusion of the communities ‘Parivara and Talawara’ as synonym of ‘Nayaka’ in the list of STs in Karnataka. The Cabinet also gave its nod to include Siddi community living outside Uttar Kannada or living Belgaum and Dharwad districts in the Scheduled Tribe category

Parivara and Talawara will be synonyms of Nayaka in the list of STs in Karnataka. It will fulfil a long-term demand of the Parivara and Talawara communities for Scheduled Tribe status in Karnataka, an official statement read.

People belonging to the Parivara and Talawara communities will be eligible for an ST certificate and benefits meant for STs.

The Karnataka Government had also recommended inclusion of the Parivara and Talawara communities as synonyms of Nayaka.

The first specification of STs in relation to a particular State or Union Territory is by a notified order of the President, after consultation with the State concerned. Any subsequent inclusion or exclusion and other modifications in the list of Scheduled Tribes can be made only through an Amendment Bill.

“After much effort, the Bill to include Parivara, Talwara and Siddi communities of Karnataka under the ST list has been passed in Parliament with full support of all parties,” Mysuru-Kodagu MP Simha told the House yesterday and said that he has fulfilled the promise made to the community.

Although Parivara and Talawara communities are synonym of Nayaka community, they were kept out of the ambit of ST category depriving them of all facilities, he added.

The BJP MP also lauded Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for his persistent efforts to ensure these communities get listed under the ST category.