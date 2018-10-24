‘Take up farming to lead a peaceful life’

District Minister GTD, MP Pratap Simha participate at hybrid, indigenous cattle breeds and calves demonstration

Hunsur: District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) advised farmers to continue to find happiness by taking-up agricultural activities to lead a peaceful life without getting attracted to glitter and glamour of city life in the globalisation era.

He was speaking at the demonstration of hybrid, indigenous cattle breeds and calves, organised by BAIF Institute of Rural Development – Karnataka (BIRD-K) in association with India Tobacco Company (ITC) Limited, Mysuru, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Hunsur, at Heggandur village in the taluk yesterday.

Stop encouraging lavish wedding

He regretted that many of the farmers were committing suicide because of stress and unable to clear the mounting debt borrowed by them for various purposes. Farmers should stop encouraging lavish wedding ceremonies. They can also take up dairy, poultry and other allied agriculture activities to enhance their income apart from farming.

No more loan waiver

Hinting that State Government will not make the farm loan waiver announcement again, Minister GTD promised that he would make all his honest efforts to promote dairy activities in the taluk after discussing with Animal Husbandry Minister H.D. Revanna.

Preserve indigenous cattle breeds

Inaugurating the programme, Member of Parliament Pratap Simha stressed the need for protection and preservation of indigenous cattle breeds. Rearing hybrid cattle breeds yields more milk which in turn increases the income.

District Co-operative Central (DCC) Bank Director and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Member Amith Devarahatti, advised the farmers to take up dairying.

ITC Indian Leaf Tobacco Development (ILTD) Manager Ravish said that 70% of the population depend upon dairy farming across the country. Farmers must use cow manure for protection of soil, he added.

Desilting of 380 Lakes

The company has also taken up desilting of 380 Lakes and is distributing the desilted soil to farmers to improve soil fertility in more than 30,000 acres of land.

It has also undertaken the afforestation activities in more than 60,000 acres of land as part of greenery improvement initiatives with the support of Social Forestry Department of the Government.

Artificial Insemination Centre

The Company has also opened Artificial Insemination Centre in many parts of the taluk for the increase of hybrid cattle breeds.

Addressing the gathering, BAIF Chief Shivarudrappa said that the organisation has been operating in more than 16 States in the Country and helping more than one lakh families to eke out their living. There are instances that marginal farmers are making the profit between Rs.30,000 and Rs.40,000 from one acre of land.

On the occasion, MP Pratap Simha distributed prizes to the best cattle breeds.

MyMUL Director K.S. Kumar, APMC President S. Kumar, Taluk Panchayat Member Manjula Rajegowda, GP member Mahadevi Bettegowda, Taluk Raitha Sangha President Bettagowda, Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Society President Ravigowda and others were present.