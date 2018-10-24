Union Government committed for development of Mysuru : MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Member of Parliament Pratap Simha said that the Union Government is committed for development of city in aspects of Road, Rail Infrastructure and Air Connectivity.

Talking to Media persons after inspecting the works at Central Railway Workshop at Ashokapuram in city yesterday, he said that Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had already promised sufficient funds for improvement of Airport and other related activities.

As part of Railway Infrastructure improvement, the Union Government has completed the Railway doubling works from Mysuru to Bengaluru which was one of the long-pending demands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived from New Delhi and inaugurated this doubling works in February this year (2018).

Pratap Simha further said that the city had also received sufficient funds for up-gradation of Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Highway from existing six-lane, after he became the MP from Kodagu-Mysore Parliamentary constituency. Funds were also allocated for development of Mysuru-Madikeri four-lane Highway, he added.

Replying to the reported bonhomie between former Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah and JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he said that he does not want to comment on this new political development. Such political realignment in the State usually takes place at the time of By-polls announcement, he added.

He accused that the former CM Siddaramaiah had failed to improve the Air connectivity, Road connectivity in his home town Mysuru during his helm.