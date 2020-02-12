Tomorrow’s Karnataka Bandh to have little impact in Mysuru
News

Tomorrow’s Karnataka Bandh to have little impact in Mysuru

February 12, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore:  The Karnataka Bandh called by various Kannada organisations tomorrow (Feb.13) demanding jobs to Kannadigas and total implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Committee Report, is likely to make little impact in the city, as many organisations have expressed only moral support to the bandh.

Mysuru Hotel owners Association has said that it will only extend moral support to the bandh and hotels and restaurants will be open as usual. The KSRTC too  will operate all its scheduled trips for the day and train services will be normal. All cinema halls, petrol bunks, schools and colleges, commercial establishments, industries etc.,  will function as usual. Autos, tempos, cabs, private buses and other passenger and goods commercial vehicles will ply as usual.

Kannada organisations to take out procession

However as a mark of protest, Kannada organisations of the city will take out a procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to the Deputy Commissioner’s office tomorrow morning  and present a memorandum to the DC, seeking total implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Committee Report on jobs to Kannadigas, according to Mysuru Kannada Vedike President N. Balakrishna.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching