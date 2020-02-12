Tomorrow’s Karnataka Bandh to have little impact in Mysuru

February 12, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The Karnataka Bandh called by various Kannada organisations tomorrow (Feb.13) demanding jobs to Kannadigas and total implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Committee Report, is likely to make little impact in the city, as many organisations have expressed only moral support to the bandh.

Mysuru Hotel owners Association has said that it will only extend moral support to the bandh and hotels and restaurants will be open as usual. The KSRTC too will operate all its scheduled trips for the day and train services will be normal. All cinema halls, petrol bunks, schools and colleges, commercial establishments, industries etc., will function as usual. Autos, tempos, cabs, private buses and other passenger and goods commercial vehicles will ply as usual.

Kannada organisations to take out procession

However as a mark of protest, Kannada organisations of the city will take out a procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to the Deputy Commissioner’s office tomorrow morning and present a memorandum to the DC, seeking total implementation of Sarojini Mahishi Committee Report on jobs to Kannadigas, according to Mysuru Kannada Vedike President N. Balakrishna.

