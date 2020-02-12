US President Donald Trump to visit India from Feb. 24

February 12, 2020

After Howdy-Modi event at Houston, Kem chho Trump at Ahmedabad

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India will start on Feb. 24 at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and the inauguration of the new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, (Motera Cricket Stadium) the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the “Kem chho Trump” (Howdy Trump) event at the stadium with approximately 1.25 lakh people witnessing the special programme aimed at showcasing the Modi-Trump bonhomie.

Trump’s team has been sounded off that the President Trump’s desire to address a crowd that could have a bearing on his re-election prospects later this year could be met with better in Gujarat, a State that sends a sizeable chunk to America.

Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. According to senior officials in Gandhinagar, Trump will fly directly to Ahmedabad where Modi will receive him at the airport. They will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram where the Prime Minister will take the President and the First Lady around in the sprawling Ashram, including Hriday Kunj, Gandhiji’s house, where they will operate a spinning wheel (charkha).

During their visit to the Ashram, Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn, “Vaishnav Jan to” will be played in the background music. From the Ashram, the Prime Minister will accompany the President and the First Lady to the main event at the Stadium in the evening. The event includes a series of cultural pieces curated by high-profile agencies and artistes.

The event will be on the lines of the “Howdy Modi!” public reception accorded to Modi in Houston during his visit to the US last September. Trump participated in the event attended by around 50,000 people, mostly Indian-Americans.

Reports say that arrangements would also be made to fly down some Indian-Americans from the US for the event. Only the First Lady, Melania Trump, is expected to be travelling to Agra to see the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal. President Trump will be engaged in official commitments, reports said.

Since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, Ahmedabad has emerged as the preferred venue to host foreign dignitaries, including President Xi Jinping of China, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

