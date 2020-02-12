Milk Galaxy Opens: Buy 58 Nandini milk products 24X7

February 12, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A 24X7 Nandini Milk Parlour, rechristened as Milk Galaxy, was declared open in city this morning. The outlet will supply all 58 Nandini brand milk, bakery and sweet products under one roof.

The outlet is located on old Milk Dairy premises near Air Force Selection Board on Male Mahadeshwara Road (Bannur Road). It is built on a 40X60 space and is the biggest Nandini outlet in city that has space for parking too. It is owned by Mysuru Milk Union Limited (MyMUL).

The Milk Galaxy has been aesthetically designed with a decorated floral space in the front and a wide shopping area. Green grass has been grown in the front and Plaster of Paris statuaries of a calf drinking a cow’s milk and a woman milking a cow with a calf tied next to it — typically depicting a rural setting — have been placed.

Over Rs. 75 lakh has been spent on the parlour and its interiors and a big cold storage. The old milk parlour near the new one will be demolished. As it is a 24X7 parlour, space has been provided for the staff to rest. They will work in shifts round-the-clock and toilet facilities have been provided at the outlet.

As a summer special offer, the MyMUL has introduced set curd in food-grade plastic containers weighing 10 kg and 5 kg. While the 10 kg container costs Rs. 550, the 5 kg container is priced at Rs. 285. These are thick set curd and one needs a knife to cut it. It can remain fresh for 15 days. It is natural set curd and no chemical has been used to make it. The concept has been introduced to avoid cut plastic pieces of curd packs falling into food at marriages or any other event where curds are purchased in bulk.

While the parlour is fully owned by MyMUL, the 16-year contract of running and maintaining the outlet has been given to N.V. Dinesh. The contract will be examined once in three years and the rent will be increased on turn-over basis.

While the old Nandini parlour had a turn-over of Rs. 1.20 lakh per day, the MyMUL has not yet fixed the daily and monthly contract amount. They will decide on the amount taking into account the daily and weekly supply and sales, said MyMUL officials.

The outlet was inaugurated by MyMUL Chairman S. Siddegowda. Managing Director D. Ashok and others were present.