Street musical concerts key to save classical music: Vidwan T.M. Krishna

January 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that street musical concerts hold key for the survival of classical music, Vidwan T.M. Krishna said that organisation of musical programmes on streets will help in taking music to all sections of the society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 20-day 60th Heritage Music Festival of Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable Trust (SPVGMC Trust) organised at 8th Cross Pandal in V.V. Mohalla yesterday.

Observing that musical concerts in a luxurious hall or other closed spaces will reach only a section of the society or the hall capacity, Vidwan Krishna contended that holding programmes on streets will help reach out to all sections of the population.

Complimenting SPVGMC Trust for taking music to all sections by organising the event on streets, which it has been doing so for decades, he said that the Trust has never compromised on promoting music and arts.

Vyasaraja Mutt Seer Vidyashreesha Swamiji graced the occasion. Stressing on the importance of attending music concerts, the Seer opined that music can erase scare and concerns in the minds of people even during hard and testing times such as the COVID pandemic, which the world is now currently going through.

Highlighting the contributions of Vidwan T.M. Krishna for the field of music, he said that the scholar’s books on music are a treat to read.

The inauguration was followed by a concert by Vidwan T.M. Krishna (vocal), Vidwan Sheik Mahabook Subhani and Vidushi Sheik Kaleeshabi (Nagaswara), Vidushi Akkarai Subhalakshmi (violin), Vidwan Praveen Sparsh (mridanga) and Vidwan Giridhar Udupa (ghata).

President and Whole Time Director of Automotive Axles Limited, Mysuru, N. Muthukumar, former MLA Vasu, Industrialist M. Jagannath Shenoy, SPVGMC Trust Secretary C.R. Himamshu and others were present.