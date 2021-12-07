Student electrocuted
December 7, 2021

Nanjangud: A 21-year-old student was reportedly electrocuted while removing the name board of the tuition centre here yesterday evening.

The deceased student is Srinivas, son of Manjunath of Thyagaraja Colony, who was pursuing his degree course.

On Monday evening, Srinivas, along with his friend, was removing the name board of the tuition centre located on the 6th Cross of Rashtrapathi Road, when the iron frame of the name board came in contact with the overhead power lines electrocuting Srinivas, who collapsed on the spot. Though he was being rushed to a hospital, he is said to have breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

A case has been registered at Nanjangud Town Police Station.

