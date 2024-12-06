Samarthanam, an organisation working for the welfare of specially-abled persons has invited applications from specially-abled students who are pursuing their higher education in Mysuru division for student scholarships given for the year 2024-25. Students who have passed SSLC and pursuing higher education are eligible to apply. Documents to be submitted along with applications are — Aadhaar Card, Unique Disability ID Card, Income Certificate, Ration Card, receipt of current year’s college fees, bank account details/pass book and last year’s marks card. Applications must be submitted before Dec. 15 at No. 3104, High Tension Double Road, near Hoysala Circle, Vijayanagar 2nd stage, Mysuru-570017. For details, contact Mob: 63648-67818, 98866-68624 or 81237-25949, according to a press release.
