October 5, 2024

Suraj Chengappa Kodandera (74), a resident of Akar Apartments in Bogadi here, passed away today in city after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind his wife Brinda Chengappa (Kokkalera), two daughters, sons-in-law, grandson and a host of relatives and friends.

Body was kept at G1, Pratham Habitat, Doctors Corner, Gokulam 3rd Stage and last rites were performed at Chirashantidhama in Gokulam this afternoon, according to family sources.