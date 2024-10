October 5, 2024

Varadaraja Naidu (98), an ex-serviceman, who had participated in the Second World War (1943-47), passed away on Thursday in city.

A resident of Vidyaranyapuram, he is survived by two sons, one daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of host of relatives and friends.

After retiring from the Army, Varadaraja Naidu joined the Indian Railways and had served for three decades.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill, according to family sources.