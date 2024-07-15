Suresh Babu is JD(S) Legislature Party leader
Suresh Babu is JD(S) Legislature Party leader

July 15, 2024

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) MLA from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumkur district C.B. Suresh Babu has been appointed as the new JD(S) Legislature Party leader in the State Assembly.

His appointment was announced by Speaker U.T. Khader in the Assembly, following the recommendation by JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy. The post had fallen vacant after Kumaraswamy was elected as Mandya MP and subsequently quit his Assembly seat from Channapatna and his post as JD(S) Legislature Party leader to become the Union Minister.

Suresh Babu, a Kuruba community leader, is a four-time  MLA from Chikkanayakanahalli Constituency.

