Public interest issues in Mysuru: MGP to hold campaigns, protests till logical end

July 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has decided to address various public issues in the city, including the MUDA site allocation scam, footpath encroachments, water supply, cleanliness and formation of ward committees. They plan to do this by organising various public campaigns — both online and offline — such as signature campaigns and protests.

In its monthly meeting held yesterday, the MGP decided to launch campaigns to ensure that those involved in the MUDA scam are exposed and punished.

The members expressed that people have lost hope in fighting corruption since all political parties are involved in the MUDA scam and signature campaigns alone might not be effective. It was decided to introduce new initiatives to urge Mysureans to join the protests against the alleged corruption in MUDA.

There was considerable discussion on an earlier MUDA scam report by former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, who retired as Chief Secretary. The members questioned why the Government has not shared the report, especially given the public’s interest in understanding the extent of corruption in MUDA.

They expressed concerns that without a mass public protest, this current effort could be buried just like the previous scam report. The members also suggested that the Boards comprising elected representatives in Urban Development Authorities across the State, including MUDA, should be terminated.

Doubts over CA site allotments

The MGP expressed doubts about the allotment of CA (Civic Amenity) sites in Vijayanagar 1st to 4th stage, alleging that these sites had been allotted to influential persons.

They cited an example where a CA site in Vijayanagar, originally allotted for constructing a competitive examination training centre for students from economically weaker sections, was sub-leased by the academic board for the construction of an international school.

Footpath encroachments

The meeting also discussed official apathy regarding the encroachment of footpaths by shop owners in the city centre, including places like Gandhi Square, K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road. Despite several requests to authorities to form a vigilance squad — including officials from the Police and Law Departments, District Administration and Mysuru City Corporation — no action has been taken to prevent these encroachments.

Awareness on cleanliness

The members suggested that the Departments of Primary and Secondary Education, PU Education and Higher Education launch new initiatives to create awareness about cleanliness among students.

They also recommended that the State Government instruct these Departments to form committees at the district-level to develop awareness programmes.

Concerns over dengue

Expressing concerns over the increase in dengue cases, the MGP members suggested writing a letter to the State Government to highlight the Health Department’s apathy in controlling the disease and creating awareness. MGP Founding-President Bhamy V. Shenoy, members Arunkumar Shetty, S.V. Shankar, K.V. Bhanu Prasanth, B.S. Somashekar, Ravishankar, S. Shobha Sambhashivan, G. Sridhara, Narayana, D. Sanjay Kiran and R.R. Mathad were present at the meeting.