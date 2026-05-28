Whistling to bust stress!
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Whistling to bust stress!

May 28, 2026

Siddu’s trick to keep cool…

Mysore/Mysuru: One of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s most recognisable traits during politically tense moments is his habit of whistling, a gesture that has, over the years, come to symbolise his calm and composed political persona.

Whether amid crises, internal party turmoil or intense public scrutiny, Siddaramaiah often appears unfazed, using the casual act of whistling to project confidence and composure even in                             high-pressure situations.

That familiar image resurfaced yesterday amid speculation over a possible leadership change following the Congress High Command meeting. As reports of Siddaramaiah stepping down as Chief Minister gathered momentum, emotional scenes unfolded at Vidhana Soudha.

As CM Siddaramaiah walked through the corridors of the seat of power, several women employees from the administrative section were seen in tears. Contract staff too became emotional and appealed to him not to leave.

“Appaji, if you go, they will abandon us,” some employees were heard telling the Chief Minister. A few staff members reportedly said they had been working with confidence under his leadership and support.

Despite the emotional atmosphere, Siddaramaiah maintained his trademark calm demeanour. Without making any public statement, he quietly walked out of Vidhana Soudha, whistling as he left the premises.

Supporters and employees gathered in large numbers inside the Vidhana Soudha complex to catch a glimpse of him. Slogans of “We want Siddaramaiah” echoed through the premises, but the Chief Minister chose not to react and left silently.

Flashback May 2023

This is not the first time Siddaramaiah’s whistling has attracted public attention.

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In May 2023, after the Congress secured a massive victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, a video of Siddaramaiah casually whistling at a Delhi hotel had gone viral even as the party leadership was deliberating over its choice for Chief Minister.

At the time, Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were locked in a high-stakes contest for the top post despite campaigning together during  the elections.

In the viral clip, Siddaramaiah was whistling and appeared relaxed, deep in thought. When reporters repeatedly questioned him on whether winning a majority was easier than selecting a Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah brushed aside the queries, saying, “Don’t ask me anything now.”

As journalists continued to press him for a response, he walked away whistling. When a woman journalist persisted with questions in English, Siddaramaiah replied in his trademark style: “I don’t know English.”

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