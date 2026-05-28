Thousands offer Eid prayers

May 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of Muslim brethren offered Bakrid prayers at various Eidgah Grounds and Mosques across city this morning.

At Eidgah Grounds in Tilaknagar, Muslim community people assembled in large numbers and offered prayers at 9 am, led by Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff.

In his message, the Sir Khazi recalled the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim Khaleelulla of his beloved son Prophet Ismail Zabhi Ulla on the advice of Almighty Allah. In memory of great sacrifice, the sheep are sacrificed to please the Almighty.

Pointing out that sacrificing sheep is mandatory only for those who are financially sound, the Sir Khazi urged the gathering to spread the message of communal harmony, maintain cleanliness and following the law of the land. Sir Khazi later prayed for peace and welfare of the country.

Apart from the Tilaknagar Eidgah Grounds, prayers were also offered at the Eidgah Grounds in Rajivnagar, Ghousianagar, Nirmra Ground opposite Masjid-e-Nimra at Rajivnagar and various mosques across the city since 6.15 am.

MLA Tanveer Sait offered prayer at Masjid-e-Cutchi Memon on Irwin Road. City’s renowned physician and Star of Mysore columnist Dr. K. Javeed Nayeem, Mysuru District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Azeez Ulla Ajju, Wakf Officer Mohammed Musthaq Ahmed, former Corporator Suhail Baig, The Muslim Co-operative Bank Limited Director Mohammed Tanzeel Faizan, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman, Jameel Ahmed Ashrafi, Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, Shabnum Sayeed, Naseeruddin Babu, Machi Babu, Fiaz Pasha and others offered prayers. Volunteers of ‘Masjid One Movement’ collected donations at the Eidgah Maidan to help dialysis patients.

After the conclusion of prayers, Muslim brethren greeted each other and went to their respective homes, where they sacrificed the lambs they had purchased. The meat was divided into three parts and one part was distributed to the relatives, another part to the poor and the needy and the third part of the meat was kept for themselves.

Meanwhile, City Police provided bandobast not only at the Eidgah Grounds in Tilaknagar, but also at other Eidgah Grounds and Mosques across the city. Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Inspectors and staff provided security to Mosques coming under their jurisdiction while Traffic Police controlled the movement of vehicles around the Eidgah Maidan at Tilaknagar to prevent traffic jams.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has made arrangements to collect animal wastes by stationing garbage collection vehicles at vantage points across the city so that animal wastes could be disposed in a scientific way.