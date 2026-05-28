Cash for copying

May 28, 2026

Belagavi, Kolar students allowed to copy in KSOU exams for Rs. 1,500 per paper

Mysore/Mysuru: A viral video allegedly showing invigilators collecting money and allowing mass copying during Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) examinations has triggered outrage and raised serious questions over the conduct of exams at a regional centre in Belagavi district.

The alleged malpractice came to light at a private college in Athani, where MA examinations have been held over the past three days. According to reports, invigilators permitted students enrolled in BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA and MA courses to copy in exchange for money.

Sources alleged that private candidates were specifically targeted, with rates reportedly fixed between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500 per paper for allowing mobile phones and books inside the examination hall.

Students who paid were allegedly allowed to copy freely, while invigilators themselves reportedly assisted them.

It is further alleged that invigilators collected up to Rs. 1,500 per subject and openly permitted students to keep books on their desks and write answers without restriction.

In one instance, a female student who refused to pay was reportedly threatened by an invigilator, who warned that her answer sheet would not be signed unless she paid the amount.

The video, reportedly recorded by a student on a mobile phone, appears to show invigilators collecting cash inside the examination hall and facilitating copying. The footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Fresh reports from Kolar

Fresh allegations of examination malpractice have surfaced at the KSOU regional examination centre in Kolar, where students have accused invigilators of collecting Rs. 1,000 per subject and allegedly extorting lakhs of rupees every day during the ongoing examinations.

A written complaint submitted to the KSOU Controller of Examinations, students named Group D staff members Vinod Singh and Rajendra, along with DEO employees Puneeth Raj and Nandini and alleged that they were involved in the malpractice.

The complainants further alleged that answer booklets and examination diaries were being signed using fake signatures instead of genuine names.

Students also claimed that certain individuals, including Sumalatha and Nandini’s husband, were present inside the examination hall, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

“We studied on our own and want to write exams without paying bribes, but we are not being allowed to do so. Many students are being forced to pay money to write the examinations,” the complaint stated.

VC orders probe

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse has ordered an inquiry into allegations of mass copying during the MA examinations and directed the Controller of Examinations, Anand Kumar, to submit a detailed report.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said the Controller had been instructed to thoroughly investigate the viral video from the Athani examination centre in Belagavi district, which allegedly shows invigilators collecting money and permitting group copying during the exams.

“The Controller’s report will help ascertain the truth behind the allegations. Appropriate action will be initiated once the facts are verified,” VC Prof. Halse said.