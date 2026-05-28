Yellamma Colony cries for help

May 28, 2026

Sewage water and garbage dump found everywhere; residents blame officials for negligence

Mysore/Mysuru: The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Mysuru seems to be restricted to only a few areas and roads as most parts of the city still remain in an unhygienic condition with overflowing manhole and garbage dumps in areas located outside the Central Business District (CBD).

The apartments built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) for slum dwellers at MCC Ward No. 8 in Yellamma Colony attached to Bannimantap Industrial Area has become unfit for people to reside as foul smell is emanating from garbage dumps and overflowing sewage water from manholes.

The colony, developed under JNNURM scheme by Karnataka Slum Clearance Board (KSCB), has about 80 flats and 150 huts where people belonging to SC, ST and Muslim communities are residing since many years. The residents, who are from Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, depend on the income earned from small businesses for their livelihood. However, the inhumane living conditions at the colony have deprived the residents of a healthy atmosphere.

The condition of those living in huts is miserable. With high-tension power lines passing through the colony, the residents are living in fear. When compared to nearby Yadavagiri, which is considered to be one of the posh localities in the city, Yellamma Colony is exactly the opposite.

Negligence from officials

Residents of Yellamma Colony have been complaining about official apathy. According to them, neither officials from KSCB or Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have visited the colony to solve the issues. Even elected representatives have not visited the colony to check the plight of the residents, they alleged.

“While, the Chairmen of Karnataka Alemari and Are Alemari Development Corporation and other Corporations visited our colony it has been of no use. Their arrival only becomes a news but with no result. Even the local MLA and former Coporator have been silent over the issue. They only come to our colony during the election and later disappear,” alleged residents of Yellamma Colony.