My performance answered critics: Kho Kho star Chaitra

May 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: “To those who once said girls cannot achieve greatness, I have answered through my performance on the field,” said B. Chaitra, international kho kho player and member of India’s 2025 Kho Kho World Cup-winning team.

She was speaking after receiving the Rotary Midtown-Wekreate Space Sports Award 2026 at the Rotary Centre on JLB Road in Mysuru yesterday.

Hailing from Kuruburu village in Nanjangud taluk, Chaitra recalled beginning her kho kho journey while studying in Class 4 and facing ridicule and discouragement in the early years.

“Family support and the guidance of my coach Manjunath helped me overcome criticism and reach the highest levels in the sport. Today, I have earned recognition and the love of people,” she said.

She observed that women’s participation in sports continues to face resistance in many rural areas. “Despite social barriers, many women like me have entered sports, achieved success and even secured Government jobs. Winning the World Cup brought me recognition across the country, and the Karnataka Government honoured me with the ‘Kreeda Ratna’ award along with several others. Sports gave me everything,” she added.

Urging youngsters to take up sports alongside academics, Chaitra said sports help build mental strength, physical fitness and confidence. “My education and personal growth have been enriched through sports,” she said.

International kabaddi player and Assistant Director in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Welfare, Sushmitha Pawar, also addressed the gathering.

Recalling her own journey, she said passion and perseverance helped her earn national recognition and win a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

“Sports opened the door to my career in the Police Department in 2006, and last year I was promoted to Group B. Today, sports offer immense opportunities, and youngsters must make use of them to build a better future,” she said.

Rotary Midtown President Rtn. K.L. Rakesh Babu, Secretary Rtn. Bhaskar Sainik, Rtn. A.N. Aiyanna and others were present on the occasion.