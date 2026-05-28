Three-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela in city from May 29
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Three-day Mango and Jackfruit Mela in city from May 29

May 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: To provide market facilities for the farmers under the Krishi Vikas Scheme, Department of Horticulture will be organising a three-day organic Mango and Jackfruit Mela from tomorrow till May 31 at Nexus Mall in city, said Horticulture Joint Director Manjunath Angadi yesterday.

Addressing the mediapersons at his office in Curzon Park, he said that the Horticulture Department had organised organic Mango and Jackfruit Mela at Lalbagh in Bengaluru last year and this year it was being held in Mysuru.

Along with mangoes and jackfruit, other organically grown items will be on sale. Also, delicacies prepared using organically grown mangoes and jackfruit will be available.

The Mela will also feature variety of other delicacies from various parts of the State along with clothes and artifacts manufactured using natural dyes, said Manjunath.

Jaivika Society President Dr. Ramakrishna said that more than 80 local and foreign varieties of mango and more than 35 varieties of jackfruit will be exhibited during the Mela.

“The Mela will also focus on introducing varieties of mango like Tipu Bada Bagh and jackfruit varieties like Alur, their identification process and farmers involved in conservation of the plant varieties,” he said.

As part of Mango and Jackfruit Mela, children from Indian Institute of Educational Theatre (IIET) will be staging the play ‘Pippigondu Pappi’ written and directed by senior theatre person Prasanna Heggodu between 7 pm and 8 pm on May 30.

Meanwhile, drawing and painting on topics like organic farming, conservation of environment, animal husbandry in agriculture has been organised at the venue.

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