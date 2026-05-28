FIR against man for threatening, harassing woman
News

FIR against man for threatening, harassing woman

May 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly harassing the wife of his friend to leave her husband and marry him besides threatening to kill her if she fails to do so.

The case has been registered against Nagendra, a resident of Belavadi here.

Nagendra is the friend of the woman’s husband whom she knew since three to four years and hence, she was speaking with him in a friendly manner. Later, Nagendra began to pester the woman to leave her husband.

When the woman informed about it to her husband, he advised Nagendra not to pester his wife.

Irked over this, Nagendra reportedly created ruckus in front of the woman’s house and threatened her with life.

Gripped with fear over the threat, the woman lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching