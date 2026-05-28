FIR against man for threatening, harassing woman

May 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly harassing the wife of his friend to leave her husband and marry him besides threatening to kill her if she fails to do so.

The case has been registered against Nagendra, a resident of Belavadi here.

Nagendra is the friend of the woman’s husband whom she knew since three to four years and hence, she was speaking with him in a friendly manner. Later, Nagendra began to pester the woman to leave her husband.

When the woman informed about it to her husband, he advised Nagendra not to pester his wife.

Irked over this, Nagendra reportedly created ruckus in front of the woman’s house and threatened her with life.

Gripped with fear over the threat, the woman lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station.