100 GW nuclear power capacity in India by 2047

May 28, 2026

Former NPCI Executive Director speaks at silver jubilee of ACCE-(I), Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: With India’s dependence on electricity steadily increasing, the country has set a target of generating 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047, said former Executive Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) N. Ramamohan.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE-India), Mysuru Centre, held at a private hotel in Hebbal Industrial Area yesterday, he said the government is simultaneously pushing for the expansion of electric vehicles across the country, which would further increase power demand.

“To meet the growing energy needs, nearly 10 per cent of India’s fuel requirement is expected to come from nuclear energy,” he said.

At present, India has seven operational nuclear power stations, including the Kaiga plant in the Uttara Kannada district. Stressing the need to strengthen power generation infrastructure, Ramamohan said more nuclear plants would be essential to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in the future.

Recalling Mysuru’s contribution to engineering and education, he said the city had produced generations of engineers under the visionary leadership of Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

“Whatever civil engineers achieve today is rooted in the lessons imparted by their teachers. The home is the first school and parents are the first gurus,” he said, urging engineers to discharge their responsibilities with integrity.

Highlighting the importance of science education, Ramamohan said children must be encouraged to understand the wonders of nature through scientific learning.

“When we show children the beauty of nature, we tell them that God is everywhere. To truly understand these marvels, learning science is essential,” he said, while referring to solar radiation and atmospheric changes.

ACCE (I) National President Rajendra Kalbavi Rao congratulated the Mysuru Centre on completing 25 years and said the organisation had grown through several awareness and service-oriented initiatives. He urged members to further strengthen the Association and address shortcomings wherever necessary.

Former ACCE(I) President Vijay Sanap, Vice-President J. Premkumar, Secretary Kashiram Adepu, ACCE(I) Mysuru Centre President S.B. Basavaraj, Programme Chairman S. Prakash, Honorary Secretary C.S. Srikanth, Treasurer Dr. B.S. Keertigowda and others were present.