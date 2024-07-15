Mission Hospital staff demand employee benefits

July 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of the CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital (Mission Hospital) Employees Union, comprising ‘D’ Group workers, female and male nursing staff, and wardens, launched a protest against the Hospital authorities this morning.

They accused the authorities of non-payment of salaries, ESI, PF, and other statutory benefits. The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) supported the protesting employees.

The protesters claimed that the Hospital authorities had not paid salaries for the past four months and had also failed to pay ESI, PF and gratuity to retired employees. They further alleged that salaries had not been revised for the past seven years.

Demanding the presence of the Hospital Chairman, the protesters stated that the sit-in would continue overnight until the Hospital authorities assured them of resolving the issues. They also mentioned inviting various other associations to join the protest.

About 100 employees, including AITUC Mysuru Region President Sheshadri and Union members Wilson Prabhakar, Shankar, Siddaraju and Puneeth, participated in the protest. Mandi Police Inspector Nagesh and his staff were present at the venue to prevent any untoward incidents.

Hospital clarifies

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Suguna Shanthi, Hospital Director (In-charge), said, “Being an employee myself I am aware of the issues being faced by the employees. I will speak to the management to resolve the issues related to payment of salaries, ESI and PF as early as possible.”

However, she mentioned that the employees demand for salary revision would not be possible now as it would be a burden on the Hospital. “The hospital suffered a huge loss during the first wave of COVID-19. Though, we were able to recover during the second wave, majority of the income was spent on maintenance of the hospital,” she added.