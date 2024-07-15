Cardiac care centre to come up in Kodagu, assures Minister
Cardiac care centre to come up in Kodagu, assures Minister

July 15, 2024

Madikeri: Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr. Sharan Prakash R. Patil visited the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) recently and announced plans for a heart examination centre in Kodagu.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the District Hospital where a new MRI machine is being set up. The machine will be open for public service in 45 days, Dr. Patil said.

Obtaining information from the doctors, administrators and Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda on the establishment of a cardiac care centre in Kodagu, the Minister assured that there is a desperate need for a cardiac care centre as people of the district go to places like Mangaluru, Mysuru and Bengaluru for their heart ailments.

“It will be established through Public-Private Partnership and the proposal will be included in the upcoming State budget. Additionally, steps are underway to complete the new hospital building at the District Hospital premises in Madikeri,” he added.

He said that the pressure on hospitals in Madikeri is high as patients from neighbouring districts too come here for treatment.

Regarding infrastructure development, the Minister mentioned the need for funds amounting to Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 60 crore to complete the 300-bed Women and Children Hospital in Madikeri of which two floors have been completed and two more floors have to be constructed. He assured that efforts are being made to secure these funds through the Finance Department.

Addressing healthcare personnel shortages, Dr. Patil indicated plans to address the shortage of doctors, with a focus on attracting young doctors to work in smaller districts. He also mentioned plans to introduce postgraduate courses in medicine to further support healthcare in the region.

During his visit, the Minister inspected various ongoing projects at the District Hospital and reviewed the operations of different units within the facility. He assured that vacancies of doctors in Madikeri will be filled soon and staff at critical care units will be prioritised.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja, Zilla Panchayat CEO Varnith Negi, KoIMS Dean Dr. Vishal, District Health Officer Satish Kumar and others were present on the occasion.  

